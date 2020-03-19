Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / Deadlines for filing documents extended (access required)

Deadlines for filing documents extended (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo March 19, 2020

  North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has extended filing deadlines for county court documents through April 17 due to COVI-19. Beasley issued an order on March 19 saying that county court pleadings, motions, notices, and other documents due to be filed from March 16 to April 17 will be deemed timely filed if they ...

