Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Med practice pays $1.9M after deadly drug cocktail (access required)

Med practice pays $1.9M after deadly drug cocktail (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo March 19, 2020

  The family of a man who was given a lethal dose of anesthesia during an outpatient medical procedure has confidentially settled a pre-lawsuit claim against the doctor’s medical practice for $1.9 million, the family’s attorneys report.  William Elam and Michael Rousseaux of Elam & Rousseaux in Charlotte said that the man was given a battery of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo