Home / News / COVID-19 / 4th Circuit suspends oral argument rule (access required)

4th Circuit suspends oral argument rule (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 23, 2020

In another example of how quickly courts are moving to accommodate the need to practice social distancing in order to contain the novel SARS-COV-2 coronavirus, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has suspended a rule that requires parties to conduct oral arguments in order for an opinion in the case to be published. The court’s ...

