Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Trusts & Estates – Retirement Accounts – Domestic Relations – Separation Agreement (access required)

Trusts & Estates – Retirement Accounts – Domestic Relations – Separation Agreement (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 23, 2020

  At a trial to determine who was entitled to the retirement accounts of decedent Gary Law, the parties stipulated that Law’s broker never received a directive to substitute anyone else for his designated beneficiary: plaintiff, Law’s ex-wife. Although a separation agreement between plaintiff and Law contemplated that Law would remove plaintiff as beneficiary, the agreement ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo