Company's motion to set aside bond forfeiture was UPL (access required)

By: David Donovan March 24, 2020

  A motion to set aside the forfeiture of a bail bond constitutes the practice of law, and so a surety’s corporate officer wasn’t authorized to sign and file a motion to set aside a forfeiture on the surety’s behalf, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled in a case of first impression. 1st Atlantic Surety ...

