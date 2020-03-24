Quantcast
Home / News / COVID-19 / N.C. Business Court extends deadlines (access required)

N.C. Business Court extends deadlines (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 24, 2020

The North Carolina Business Court has extended deadlines in all of its pending cases in accordance with Chief Justice Cheri Beasley’s order extending filing deadlines for county court documents through April 17 due to COVID-19. The March 23 order, signed by Chief Business Court Judge Louis Bledsoe, provides that all pleadings, motions, briefs, notices, and other ...

