Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / North Carolina wins case over Blackbeard’s ship (access required)

North Carolina wins case over Blackbeard’s ship (access required)

By: Associated Press March 24, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has sided unanimously with the state of North Carolina in its copyright battle with a company that has documented the salvage of the pirate Blackbeard’s ship off the state’s coast. Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court in its March 23 ruling that the company’s copyright infringement lawsuit, which she ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo