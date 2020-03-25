Quantcast
Judge's refusal to provide transcript to jury was error (access required)

Judge’s refusal to provide transcript to jury was error (access required)

By: Scott Baughman March 25, 2020

  A man convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child in Gaston County has had his conviction tossed out after the North Carolina Court of Appeals rather begrudgingly ruled that the trial judge committed error by denying the jury’s request for a transcript of witness testimony on account of the fact that such transcripts are ...

