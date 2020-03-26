Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Did not like: Fake Facebook postings result in $200K verdict (access required)

Did not like: Fake Facebook postings result in $200K verdict (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo March 26, 2020

  A Mecklenburg County jury has awarded $200,000 to a man whose neighbor waged a campaign of harassment against him that included enlisting friends to leave poor reviews on his businesses’ Facebook page and posting a personal ad offering massages that included his phone number. Mathew Flatow of SeiferFlatow in Charlotte said that his client, Gerald Thibeau, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo