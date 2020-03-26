Quantcast
Labor & Employment – Wage & Hour Act – Liquidated Damages – Gross vs. Net Pay – First Impression – Medicare Exclusion – Counterclaim Reply

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 26, 2020

  Although the North Carolina Wage and Hour Act does not define “unpaid amounts,” its definition of “wage” and other provisions lead the court to the conclusion that liquidated damages under the NCWHA are properly awarded based upon the employee’s gross, rather than net, pay. We affirm the trial court’s orders (1) denying the defendant-employer’s motion for ...

