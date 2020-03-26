Quantcast
Voter ID ruling remains as COA nixes rehearing (access required)

By: Associated Press March 26, 2020

RALEIGH (AP) — The North Carolina Court of Appeals has rejected a request by Republican lawmakers for its full cadre of judges to rehear a challenge over implementing voter photo identification. The Court of Appeals denied the motion by the GOP legislative leaders on March 24. The lawmakers had asked that the entire court rehear questions ...

