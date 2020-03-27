Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Landlord-Tenant / Landlord/Tenant – Commercial Lease – Renewal Option – Time to Exercise – Typo (access required)

Landlord/Tenant – Commercial Lease – Renewal Option – Time to Exercise – Typo (access required)

By: David Donovan March 27, 2020

A commercial lease gave the defendant-tenant the option to extend the lease “by giving Landlord prior written notice, at least six (6) months in advance of Expiration Date, or Tenant’s election to extend the term; it being agreed that time is of the essence…” The “r” in the word “or” was clearly intended to be ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo