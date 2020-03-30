Appellate court deadlines extended

The North Carolina Supreme Court has issued an order extending all appellate court deadlines that fall between March 27 and April 30. The March 27 order extends these deadlines for 60 days and also encourages electronic filing and credits back secure-leave scheduled in April and May 2020.

“We have reached a critical moment in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and we must take every opportunity to flatten the curve,” Chief Justice Cheri Beasley said in a statement released by the North Carolina Judicial Branch. “We encourage attorneys to adhere to existing timelines where possible to help us lessen the backlog that will be created by this extension, but most importantly, we want attorneys and their clients to stay safe during this challenging time.”

Staff reports