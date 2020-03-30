Lawyers in the News – March 30

Smith Anderson in Raleigh announced the addition of 12 new attorneys in 2019, 11 of whom are associates in the early stages of their careers. Jenny Bobbitt focuses her practice on employment law; Ashton Carpenter, David Ortiz and Ed Roche counsel clients on commercial litigation matters and complex contract disputes; Victor Demarco, Alice Dias and Miles Wobbleton focus their practice on corporate law, particularly in the banking and finance practices; Nic Eason, Davis Fussell and Robert Hash assist with a variety of corporate transactions; Grace Gregson practices in the areas of construction and commercial litigation and Will Pugh focuses on advising start-ups and emerging companies.

Scott Tobin has joined Taylor English Duma as a partner in its corporate practice serving clients from both Raleigh and Atlanta. Tobin’s practice includes finance, strategic partnerships, licensing, mergers and acquisitions, emerging companies and venture capital, and litigation. He comes to the firm from Fox Rothschild.

Stephen Bell has joined Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog in the firm’s Wilmington office as an associate attorney. Bell is a litigator with previous experience at firms in Raleigh and Charleston, South Carolina and will focus his practice in the area civil litigation.