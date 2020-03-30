Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / Park named state’s new solicitor general (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 30, 2020

North Carolina’s deputy solicitor general, Ryan Park, will become the state’s new solicitor general after current solicitor general Matt Sawchak leaves the position on March 31, the North Carolina Department of Justice has announced. Sawchak has served as solicitor general since 2017. The solicitor general’s office oversees the NCDOJ’s civil appeals and directly handles many of ...

