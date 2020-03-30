Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / UNC climbs, Wake slides in latest U.S. News rankings (access required)

UNC climbs, Wake slides in latest U.S. News rankings (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 30, 2020

Almost every other intra-collegiate competition has been cancelled this spring, but one March tradition has endured, with U.S. News & World Report releasing the 2021 installment of its annual Best Law School Rankings. The University of North Carolina School of Law was one of the biggest climbers in this year’s rankings, moving up seven places to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo