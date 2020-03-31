Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Moped driver injured in car collision settles suit for $1.2M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo March 31, 2020

  A driver of a moped who was injured after he was hit by a car that failed to yield to him at a stoplight has confidentially settled his dispute with the at-fault driver for $1.2 million, his attorney reports.  Coleman Cowan of the Law Office of James Scott Farrin in Durham said that his client, whose ...

