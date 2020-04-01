Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  – Bond Forfeiture – Motion to Set Aside – Practice of Law – Corporate Officer – Sanction (access required)

Criminal Practice  – Bond Forfeiture – Motion to Set Aside – Practice of Law – Corporate Officer – Sanction (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 1, 2020

While G.S. § 15A-544.5(d)(1) expressly authorizes a surety to move to set aside a bond forfeiture, it does not expressly indicate whether such motion must be made by an attorney or may be made by a corporate officer. Nevertheless, since a “a written motion that a forfeiture be set aside” to be “filed in the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo