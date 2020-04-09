Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / AG’s swine farm pact upheld (access required)

AG’s swine farm pact upheld (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires April 9, 2020

  Payments made pursuant to an agreement between North Carolina’s Attorney General and a company whose swine farms were responsible for polluting the state’s waterways didn’t constitute “penalties” and therefore didn’t need to be turned over to the state’s Civil Penalty and Forfeiture Fund, the North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled. After a five-year period during which ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo