Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – Drug Research Study Agreement – Breach – Fraud – Dismissal (access required)

Contract – Drug Research Study Agreement – Breach – Fraud – Dismissal (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 9, 2020

  We uphold the Business Court’s decision (The greater availability of witnesses in Europe to testify on a breach claim arising from a contract subject to English law meant that England was a more convenient forum than North Carolina. We grant defendants’ motion to stay the action on grounds of forum non conveniens.). Cardiorentis AG v. IQVIA ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo