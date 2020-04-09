Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Firearms on School Property – First Impression – Multiple Guns – One Conviction – Rule of Lenity (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 9, 2020

Where G.S. § 14-269.2(b) prohibits the possession of “any gun, rifle, pistol, or other firearm of any kind on educational property,” it is unclear whether multiple convictions are permitted for the simultaneous possession of more than one firearm on a single occasion. Applying the rule of lenity, we conclude that defendant—who possessed five firearms on ...

