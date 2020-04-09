Quantcast
Criminal Practice  – Search & Seizure – Traffic Stop – Unconstitutionally Prolonged (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 9, 2020

  Once a state trooper gave defendant a warning ticket and said the traffic stop was over, the trooper’s continued questioning of defendant about the contents of the car he had been driving unconstitutionally prolonged the stop. We affirm the Court of Appeals’ reversal of the trial court’s refusal to suppress the evidence gathered in the search ...

