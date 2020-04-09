Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Best Interests – Private Action – GAL Appointment (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 9, 2020

Even though there is no current prospect for the adoption of “Caleb,” since this is a private action in which the petitioner-mother has full custody, the termination of the respondent-father’s parental rights will not result in Caleb becoming a ward of the state. Under these circumstances, the likelihood of Caleb’s adoption is not a sufficiently ...

