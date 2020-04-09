Quantcast
Municipal – Zoning – CUP – Burden of Production – No Opposing Evidence (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 9, 2020

Where petitioner PHG presented competent, material, and substantial evidence that its proposed hotel satisfied the relevant conditional use permit standards set out in the respondent-city’s unified development ordinance, and where the record contains no competent, material, and substantial evidence tending to establish that the proposed development failed to satisfy the applicable ordinance standards, the city ...

