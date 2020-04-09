Quantcast
Home / Courts / N.C. Supreme Court / Public Utilities  – Municipal – Sewer Service Availability Fee – Undeveloped Lots – ‘Available’  (access required)

Public Utilities  – Municipal – Sewer Service Availability Fee – Undeveloped Lots – ‘Available’  (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 9, 2020

  On appeal from a Court of Appeals’ decision reversing summary judgment for the defendant-town as to its imposition of sewer service availability fees on the owners of undeveloped lots, we reverse for the reasons stated in the dissenting opinion (As the plain language of the session law authorizes Oak Island to impose fees upon all ...

