Wilmington man settles civil rights suit against detective for $500K (access required)

By: David Donovan April 9, 2020

  A Wilmington man who faced charges of first-degree rape and other sex crimes, all of which were eventually dismissed, has negotiated a $500,000 settlement with the detective who issued the warrants for his arrest, the man’s attorney reports. Carlos Mahoney of Glenn, Mills, Fisher & Mahoney in Durham reports that his client, James Bader, separated from ...

