Lawyers in the News – April 13

Matthew Sawchak and Stephen Feldman have joined Robinson Bradshaw as shareholders and as part of the firm’s litigation team in its Research Triangle office. Sawchak had previously served as North Carolina’s solicitor general for three years. Feldman is a litigator with expertise in complex litigation, antitrust, and appeals.

Amy E. Puckett has rejoined Bradley Arant Boult Cummings as a senior attorney in its banking and financial services practice group and part of its cybersecurity and privacy team. Her practice focuses on financial services regulatory compliance, consumer protection, data privacy, and employment law.