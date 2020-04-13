Quantcast
Race-based closing arguments didn't prejudice murder trial (access required)

Race-based closing arguments didn't prejudice murder trial (access required)

By: David Donovan April 13, 2020

  The North Carolina Supreme Court has unanimously reinstated the conviction of a white man convicted of murdering a black man in Raleigh, saying that while a portion of a prosecutor’s closing argument that discussed the defendant’s alleged animus towards African-Americans may have been improper, it wasn’t so prejudicial as to require that the conviction be ...

