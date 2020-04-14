Court system deadlines extended until June 1

North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has issued an order extending filing and other deadlines in North Carolina courts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of April 14, documents due to be filed from March 16 to June 1 will be deemed timely filed if received before the close of business on June 1, and that any actions required to be done during that time can also be postponed until June 1, the order says.



The April 13 order also includes a stay of pending bail bond forfeiture proceedings.



“Our continued priority is the safety of the public and the safety of our court personnel,” Beasley said in a statement released by the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts. “Delaying filing and other deadlines reduces the number of people who must come into our county courthouses every day. We are monitoring the guidance of public health officials and our team is working around the clock to help local officials move cases forward in a way that is safe and respects the rights and liberties of everyone who depends on us.”

The following day, Chief Business Court Judge Louis Bledsoe issued a complementary order applying the June 1 deadline extension to all actions pending in the Business Court.



Staff reports