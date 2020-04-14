Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Jury awards $2M to man hurt shopping for dog food at Walmart (access required)

Jury awards $2M to man hurt shopping for dog food at Walmart (access required)

By: David Donovan April 14, 2020

A Cumberland County jury has awarded $2 million to a man who was seriously injured when several 50-pound bags of dog food fell on his head while he was shopping at a Walmart in Hope Mills. Brent Adams of Dunn said that his client, John Cain, was shopping for dog food, and the store had laid ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo