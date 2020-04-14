Quantcast
Only one conviction permitted for five guns on school grounds (access required)

By: David Donovan April 14, 2020

A Macon County man who brought five firearms onto the campus of an elementary school could be charged with only a single count of possession of a firearm on educational property because the relevant criminal statute is unclear about whether it permits multiple convictions for possessing multiple firearms at the same time and so must ...

