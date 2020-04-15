Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract –  Promissory Note – Default – Due Date – Agreement to Agree (access required)

Contract –  Promissory Note – Default – Due Date – Agreement to Agree (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 15, 2020

  Section 2 of the parties’ promissory note—drafted by the defendant-borrower—said defendant would repay the loan on December 1, 2015, but the next sentence said that, if defendant had not repaid the loan by then, the parties would create a new note to cover the balance due. The second sentence is (1) void for uncertainty, (2) ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo