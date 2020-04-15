Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Uncategorized / Real Property – Condemnation – Civil Practice – Voluntary Dismissal – Pleadings Amendment – Reduced Deposit (access required)

Real Property – Condemnation – Civil Practice – Voluntary Dismissal – Pleadings Amendment – Reduced Deposit (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 15, 2020

On appeal from a Court of Appeals opinion, which reversed the trial court’s rejection of defendants’ voluntary dismissal and its grant of the plaintiff-city’s motion to amend its complaint, the voting members of this court are evenly divided. As a result, the decision of the Court of Appeals (In a condemnation action, the defendant is ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo