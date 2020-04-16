Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Civil Practice  – Default Judgment – ‘Sum Certain’ – Credit Card Balance – Interest Rate & Dates (access required)

Civil Practice  – Default Judgment – ‘Sum Certain’ – Credit Card Balance – Interest Rate & Dates (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 16, 2020

After entering default against defendant, the clerk of court could grant plaintiff’s motion for a default judgment against defendant because plaintiff’s unverified complaint, the parties’ credit card agreement, and plaintiff’s affidavit established that plaintiff was the holder in due course of a credit agreement between defendant and plaintiff’s predecessor; defendant was in default under the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo