Civil Practice  – Service of Process – Late Service – Excusable Neglect – Rules 4 & 6

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 16, 2020

  Where the trial court found that plaintiff’s service of the original summonses outside the 60-day period prescribed in N.C. R. Civ. P. 4(c) was a result of excusable neglect, the trial court had the authority to invoke its discretion to retroactively extend the time for plaintiff to serve the summonses and complaint to 90 days ...

