Criminal Practice – Felony Indecent Exposure – 'Presence' of Victim – Jury Instructions (access required)

By: North Caroline Weekly Staff, BridgeTower Media Newswires April 16, 2020

  Whether or not a child who was 20 feet away could have seen defendant’s exposed private parts had the child looked is not the point of G.S. § 14-190.9; at issue is what the defendant does, not what the victim does or could do. Therefore, defendant was not entitled to an instruction requiring the jury ...

