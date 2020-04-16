Quantcast
In a pandemic, pro bono work goes on (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo April 16, 2020

North Carolina attorneys are stepping up to provide their pro bono services to legal aid agencies across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they’ll be needed long after the pandemic passes and leaves legal issues and problems for business owners and residents in its wake.  Since the pandemic began shutting down North Carolina in mid-March, ...

