Stay-home orders change in Wake, Guilford counties

Two of North Carolina’s largest counties are modifying stay-home orders meant to curb COVID-19.

Late Thursday, state officials reported eight staff members and approximately 80 inmates have tested positive for the virus at a state prison, the Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro.

Wake County, which includes Raleigh, announced Thursday it’s extending its stay-home order through April 30 while allowing more retail businesses to operate if they can provide delivery or curbside pickup for customers.

“While we’re making good progress to flatten the COVID-19 curve in our community, we haven’t hit our peak caseload yet, so it’s too early to lift our stay-at-home restrictions,” Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Ford said in a statement. “However, we understand how challenging this is – particularly for businesses – which is why this extension includes provisions to help the local economy while enabling us to save lives.”

The county reported more than 550 cases Thursday.

Guilford County announced it will allow its stay-home order to expire, though residents will still be covered under Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide order with similar provisions. The statewide order remains through the end of April.

Guilford County had 160 cases of the virus as of Thursday.

Late Thursday, the N.C. Department of Public Safety said in a news release that additional tests for coronavirus are pending at the Goldsboro prison. The department said many of the cases detected there were asymptomatic.

In addition, the department said the prison’s staff of around 250 people will be offered the chance to be tested on Friday with assistance from the Wayne County Health Department. The staff testing is voluntary at this point.

Statewide, health officials reported 5,465 cases Thursday morning, an increase of about 300. About 450 people were hospitalized and about 130 people have died.