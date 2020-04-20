Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Harbison Acknowledgement – Assault – Intent to Kill – Attempted Murder (access required)

Criminal Practice – Harbison Acknowledgement – Assault – Intent to Kill – Attempted Murder (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 20, 2020

  Defendant was charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Pursuant to a Harbison acknowledgement, defendant consented to defense counsel’s admitting to the jury that defendant had committed assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury (ADWISI). Contrary to defendant’s argument on appeal, that concession ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo