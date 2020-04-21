Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / COVID-19 / Prisoners, staff shuffled after COVID-19 outbreak at prison in Goldsboro (access required)

Prisoners, staff shuffled after COVID-19 outbreak at prison in Goldsboro (access required)

By: Associated Press April 21, 2020

RALEIGH (AP) — A large COVID-19 outbreak at a prison in Goldsboro has led officials to shutter a nearby facility and transfer its offenders elsewhere so guards can help relieve staff at the beleaguered Neuse Correctional Institution. Officers from the Johnston Correctional Institution should start working in coming days at Neuse, where now more than 330 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo