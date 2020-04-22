Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Bar exam passers, pass rates down in 2020 (access required)

Bar exam passers, pass rates down in 2020 (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo April 22, 2020

  The number of applicants taking and passing North Carolina’s February bar exam declined notably in 2020 as compared to 2019, according to figures released by the North Carolina Board of Law Examiners. Pass rates dropped notably as well, but still remain significantly higher than what they were before the state began to administer the Uniform ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo