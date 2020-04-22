Magistrates to resume performing marriages

North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has issued an emergency directive ordering magistrates to continue to perform marriage ceremonies statewide in accordance with appropriate social distancing practices. The directive allows the chief district court judge to restrict the times during which the ceremonies are conducted and restrict attendance at the ceremonies.

North Carolina magistrates perform about 25,000 marriages a year, according to a statement from the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts. In recent weeks, with many wedding venues closed, couples seeking to be married brought large groups of witnesses and attendees to local magistrates’ offices to be married there instead, prompting several counties to cease performing marriages altogether.

Beasley’s order directs that all counties resume providing this service and allows for local officials to limit the number of attendees, require appointments, and limit the hours in which these services are performed.

