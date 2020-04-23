Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Arbitration / Arbitration –Nursing Home Contract – Missing Pages – Internal Conflict (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 23, 2020

  When a nursing home resident was being moved to a more skilled facility, her daughter was presented with only the signature page of a three-page arbitration agreement, and that page had only small-font headings. Moreover, the facility’s admission agreement—which incorporated by reference all documents the daughter signed or received during the admission process—expressly reserved the ...

