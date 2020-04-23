Quantcast
By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires April 23, 2020

  Providing legal services to a client in the state, without more, was insufficient to establish personal jurisdiction over an out-of-state lawyer and his law firm, the North Carolina Business Court has ruled. Diamond Candles, a North Carolina-based online retailer of candles, was led by CEO Justin Winter from 2012 until February 2016, when he was terminated ...

