Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Charlotte attorney suspended for one year (access required)

Charlotte attorney suspended for one year (access required)

By: David Donovan April 27, 2020

David B. Hefferon was suspended from the practice of law for one year on April 6. The suspension is stayed for two years so long as Hefferon complies with certain conditions.

