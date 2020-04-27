Expanded use of teleconferencing should outlast the pandemic

BY JUDGE MARTY MCGEE

The tragedy and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic are forcing our courts to look for technologies to accomplish essential judicial functions such as the appointment of counsel, bond hearings, and mental health examinations while minimizing personal contact between participants. In Cabarrus County, over the last few weeks, the expanded use of videoconferencing has provided solutions for some of the difficulties caused by the virus. While these solutions are in the beginning phase of development, the benefits of the expanded use of teleconferencing should outlast the duration of the pandemic. Indeed, statewide expansion would improve public safety, public health, reduce delay, and save money.

Virtually everyone reading this article possesses the power of videoconferencing on their cellphones. Our courts, jails, prisons, and hospitals should harness this technology to address simple tasks. The usual practice of driving inmates across the state at great expense—and some risks—for those persons to speak briefly with a judge to be appointed counsel no longer makes sense. Videoconferencing should replace transporting inmates for this and other tasks that can be successfully performed remotely when those inmates would be returned to the original facility or transported somewhere else when the procedure is completed.

In Cabarrus County, for many years, our district court has used teleconferencing to advise inmates in our jail of their right to counsel. This is done in many jurisdictions. In the last few weeks, we have expanded the use of videoconferencing in our county in the following situations: (1) advising an inmate in the Department of Adult Corrections (DAC) of his right to counsel, (2) accepting a guilty plea of an inmate in DAC, (3) accepting a guilty plea of an inmate in the Cabarrus County jail, (4) making an inmate in our jail available to Central Regional Hospital for capacity examination, (5) conducting an involuntary commitment hearing with the patient in our local hospital, and (6) conducting a juvenile detention hearing with a juvenile located in a detention center.

Scheduling these tasks has taken considerable effort. These difficulties would be greatly reduced with a coordinated effort to find the best statewide implementation procedures and with the development of routines as we gain experience. Despite the initial challenges, the ultimate benefits appear to greatly outweigh maintaining the current outdated system.

Our prisons may be best prepared to move to videoconferencing. For years, for example, the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission has used teleconferencing to conduct parole hearings instead of transporting inmates to Raleigh from the various prisons in North Carolina. Many prisons already have equipment to conduct videoconferences with inmates and have years of experience doing so.

On March 27, with the help of the employees of Piedmont Correctional Institute, I advised a defendant of his right to counsel via Cisco Webex Meetings (Webex) with an assistant district attorney participating from his office. On April 20, I accepted a guilty plea of an inmate at that same prison via Webex. For this plea, the defense counsel, the assistant district attorney, and I were all in the courtroom with separate computers participating in the process. The defendant and defense counsel had a separate telephone line available to communicate privately if necessary. Of course, all participants could have been in separate locations if necessary.

On April 1, Central Regional Hospital (CRH) in Butner completed a capacity examination of an inmate located in the Cabarrus County Jail. After discussing the possibility of a telemedicine exam with staff members at the hospital, I entered an order that provided that prior to transporting the inmate “he should be made available via video conference to a physician in Butner for him or her to determine capacity of the Defendant, if in the professional judgment of the physician, the evaluation can be appropriately done via video conference.” Also, I confirmed with the state and defendant’s counsel that there was no objection to this procedure. The exam was thereafter successfully completed.

After the exam, I was informed that a face-to-face examination is the gold standard, but that some examinations can be successfully completed via telemedicine. Teleconferencing evaluations are now being made available statewide at CRH. There is no reason that telemedicine would face insurmountable challenges for other hospitals or local providers. Our county has successfully used telemedicine for local capacity evaluations for years. Our district court is now doing involuntary commitment hearings with patients at our local hospital without difficulty.

Since that first examination on April 1, CRH now conducts most of their capacity exams via telemedicine. (To partner with CRH, please contact Dr. Charles Vance at charles.vance@dhhs.nc.gov.)

County jails seem to be the most challenging aspect of a move toward teleconferencing. While some counties are set up to teleconference from their location to their county courthouse, many have direct connections that are not flexible enough to reach other courthouses outside of their jurisdiction. Some jails are not set up for any videoconferencing with inmates. This, however, can be remedied with little expense.

In Cabarrus County, for example, our network is a direct connection from our jail to our courtrooms. Although I have access to Webex and other videoconferencing software on my state computer, our jail was not set up to receive an email invitation to videoconference. Our county’s chief information officer, Todd Shanley, and his staff, however, were able to resolve the problem with a few hours of work. On April 16, I successfully advised one defendant of his right to counsel and took a plea from another defendant using Webex. I have subsequently used Microsoft Teams for the same purpose.

This technology could be used to transact court business between our courtroom and inmates in other jails if those jails were equipped with a camera, microphone, and a computer connected to the internet. Our sheriff and jail would welcome the opportunity to teleconference with other jurisdictions to avoid transporting inmates. Any jurisdiction that desires to conduct a remote hearing with an inmate in the Cabarrus County Jail can contact me.

Finally, juveniles are housed in detention centers outside of county jails. In the last three weeks, the Department of Public Safety has used Microsoft Teams to conduct remote hearings. Each juvenile detention center is now equipped to conduct hearings remotely with a way for counsel to communicate confidentially with their clients. Most jurisdictions have already conducted one of these hearings remotely. The local chief court counselor can facilitate remote hearings in a juvenile case.

Teleconferencing could permit attorneys to communicate with inmates in DAC, county jails, and juvenile detention centers if appropriate safeguards are established. This would save transportation costs, provide better communication between inmates and their counsel, and allow cases to be resolved more quickly.

Moving to videoconferencing will create some scheduling challenges. Our courts are busy places. A benefit of our current system is that an inmate, once transported, can be brought into the courtroom when the judge is ready to address the inmate’s case. Mass remote hearings will create a coordination problem. Advisements, which would be the bulk of remote hearings, could be done by magistrates, who may have more flexible schedules than presiding judges. Other hearings conducted by presiding judges would require more coordination.

There will be some debate about what type of proceedings can be appropriately conducted remotely. It seems beyond argument that advisements can be adequately done remotely. Doctors are in the best position to know whether telemedicine is an appropriate method to determine capacity and which instances it can be successfully accomplished remotely. Instances in which a client may need to communicate in private with his or her attorney are more challenging.

Our statutes allow bond hearings to be conducted remotely. Since April 2, courts have explicitly been allowed to accept guilty pleas remotely when everyone consents, and other conditions are met. Experience will help sort out if these situations can be conducted remotely without causing damage to the process. Conducting remote hearings with live witnesses would be most challenging, and absent extraordinary circumstances, probably not a good idea.

To accomplish the expansion of teleconferencing in our courts statewide would require the collaboration of many partners including the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts, the DAC, sheriffs, counties, judges, prosecutors, magistrates, clerks, and the bar. A statewide task force may be helpful in establishing a framework to make teleconferencing routine. The benefits would be immediate and better prepare us to meet future disruptive events.

Martin B. (Marty) McGee is the Senior Resident Superior Court Judge in Cabarrus County (District 19A).