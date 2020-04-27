Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Family of day care van driver killed in DWI wreck settles suit for $5.85M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo April 27, 2020

  The family of a woman who died after her vehicle was hit by an impaired driver has confidentially settled a lawsuit against the at-fault driver and his employer for $5.85 million, the family’s attorneys report. The settlement is believed to be the largest individual settlement ever negotiated in Johnston County.  Robert Lucas and Sarah Ellerbe of ...

