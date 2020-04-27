Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Raleigh attorney suspended for two years, stayed (access required)

Raleigh attorney suspended for two years, stayed (access required)

By: David Donovan April 27, 2020

Louis F. Woodruff was suspended from the practice of law for two years on March 24. The suspension is stayed for two years so long as Woodruff complies with certain conditions.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo