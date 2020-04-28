Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  –  Post-Conviction Testing – Guilty Plea – Materiality (access required)

Criminal Practice  –  Post-Conviction Testing – Guilty Plea – Materiality (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 28, 2020

  Defendant’s guilty plea does not bar him from post-conviction testing of DNA and fingerprint evidence found at the scene of the crime. However, since two men committed the armed robbery in which the victim was killed, a determination that another person’s DNA or fingerprints were present on shell casings or projectiles found at the scene ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo