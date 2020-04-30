Quantcast
Criminal – Sex offender law survives dual challenges (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 30, 2020

A convicted sex offender who was indicted for failing to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, or SORNA, had his indictment reinstated because his non-delegation argument has been rejected by the Supreme Court and his ex post facto argument has been rejected by the Fourth Circuit. Background In 1995, Edward Wass was convicted of ...

